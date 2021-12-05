Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Glitch has a total market cap of $98.30 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

