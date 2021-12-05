Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $42.38 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

