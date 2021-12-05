Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 9,177 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $9.45 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

