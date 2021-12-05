Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Atomera worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 76,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $471.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.44. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

