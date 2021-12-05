Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $705,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000.

JMOM stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.