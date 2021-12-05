Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $705,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000.

JMOM stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

