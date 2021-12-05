Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,376 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $379.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

