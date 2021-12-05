Golem Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $501.79 million and $13.84 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00217946 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

