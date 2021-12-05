Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GIIXU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIIXU. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $117,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

