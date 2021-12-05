GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

