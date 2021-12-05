GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

