GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $122,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

