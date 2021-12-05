GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $172,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

