GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

