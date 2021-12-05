Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.86. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 650,975 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$319.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$170.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.