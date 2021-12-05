GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,064,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 875,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $7.92 on Friday. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

