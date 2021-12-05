Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 466,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,806. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.