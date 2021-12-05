GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.34. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1,317 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

