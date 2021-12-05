Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.