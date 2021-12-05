Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.04

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.04 and last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 6519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

