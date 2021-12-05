Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 561,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

