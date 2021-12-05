Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

