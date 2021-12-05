Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 1,780 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $220.99 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

