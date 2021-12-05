Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

