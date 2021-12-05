Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

