Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.