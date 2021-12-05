Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 1-Day Volume Hits $110,483.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $110,483.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,285,026 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

