Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.91 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

