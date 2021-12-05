Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 25.2% in November

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 208,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.36. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

