HC Wainwright Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $2.75

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.04.

USAS opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Americas Silver by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

