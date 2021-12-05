Head to Head Analysis: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mogo and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Mogo currently has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 155.17%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 130.83%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 9.29 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -36.25 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Mogo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

