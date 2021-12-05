Head-To-Head Comparison: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 34.90 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.34 $7.64 million $0.46 17.61

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45%

Summary

Computer Task Group beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

