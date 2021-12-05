Head to Head Review: United Security Bancshares (UBFO) & Its Competitors

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Security Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Security Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares Competitors 1573 7400 6665 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given United Security Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Security Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72% United Security Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million $8.96 million 15.68 United Security Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

United Security Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Security Bancshares rivals beat United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

