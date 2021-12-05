Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $240,255.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $5.08 million and $240,255.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,355,800 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

