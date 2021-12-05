HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $381.04

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.04 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 421.50 ($5.51). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 274,546 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.38.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.