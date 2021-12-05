Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $20,743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

