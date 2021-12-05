Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $45.35

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.35, but opened at $49.78. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 1,248 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

