HireRight Holdings Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 8th (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight’s (NYSE:HRT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 8th. HireRight had issued 22,222,222 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $422,222,218 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During HireRight’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

