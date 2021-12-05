HoDooi Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.44 or 0.08376842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.21 or 0.98259557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

