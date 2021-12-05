Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

HMC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.