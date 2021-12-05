Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 48.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

