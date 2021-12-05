Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $997.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

