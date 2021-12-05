Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $18.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

