Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

