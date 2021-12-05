Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 7,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 10.24% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

