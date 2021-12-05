Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Buys 3,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $886.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

