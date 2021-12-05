Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $78.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.03.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $80.37 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

