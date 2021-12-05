Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

H opened at C$31.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.68. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.