HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $391.30 million and $7.39 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,136,248 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

