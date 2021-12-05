Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $611.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

