I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0762 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $959.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00291072 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010141 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,264,009 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

